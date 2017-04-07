restaurante

Apricot-Glazed Pork

Posted on: abril 7, 2017 /
Categories: Food

Apricot preserves lightly sweetens this colorful stir-fry.

Ingredients

1
pound pork tenderloin
1
tablespoon chili or vegetable oil
1
bag (1 pound) frozen broccoli, carrots and cauliflower
3
tablespoons apricot preserves
1
tablespoon oyster sauce or hoisin sauce
Hot cooked rice or noodles, if desired

Steps

  • 1
    Remove fat from pork. Cut pork into 1/2-inch slices.
  • 2
    Heat wok or 12-inch skillet over high heat. Add oil; rotate wok to coat side. Add pork; stir-fry 4 to 5 minutes or until no longer pink. Add frozen vegetables; stir-fry 2 minutes.
  • 3
    Stir in preserves and oyster sauce; cook and stir about 30 seconds or until heated through. Serve over rice.Apricot-Glazed Pork

Expert Tips

Hoisin is a sweet and spicy, reddish-brown sauce generally made from a mixture of soybeans, garlic, chilies and spices. It is a popular ingredient in Asian cooking and is also used as a table condiment.

If chili oil is not available, add 1 jalapeño chili, seeded and finely chopped, with the pork.

Garnish with apricot roses. For each rose, divide 2 dried apricots in half lengthwise. Roll 1/16 inch thick with rolling pin. Roll up one half to form center of rose. Shape another apricot half around center, pinching together at the bottom and rolling edges out at the top to form petals. Wrap remaining two halves around rose, overlapping edges.

Nutrition Information

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 serving
Calories
230
Calories from Fat
70
Total Fat
8 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Cholesterol
70 mg
Sodium
250 mg
Potassium
600 mg
Total Carbohydrate
16 g
Dietary Fiber
3 g
Protein
27 g
% Daily Value*:
Vitamin A
36%
Vitamin C
32%
Calcium
4%
Iron
12%
Exchanges:

1 Fruit; 4 Very Lean Meat; 1 Fat;

*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet.

Source: https://www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/apricot-glazed-pork/5824f2ba-a834-49fb-a6c9-eb5ed3bd0dfe

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *