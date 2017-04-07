Apricot-Glazed Pork
Apricot preserves lightly sweetens this colorful stir-fry.
Ingredients
- 1
- pound pork tenderloin
- 1
- tablespoon chili or vegetable oil
- 1
- bag (1 pound) frozen broccoli, carrots and cauliflower
- 3
- tablespoons apricot preserves
- 1
- tablespoon oyster sauce or hoisin sauce
- Hot cooked rice or noodles, if desired
Steps
-
1Remove fat from pork. Cut pork into 1/2-inch slices.
-
2Heat wok or 12-inch skillet over high heat. Add oil; rotate wok to coat side. Add pork; stir-fry 4 to 5 minutes or until no longer pink. Add frozen vegetables; stir-fry 2 minutes.
-
3Stir in preserves and oyster sauce; cook and stir about 30 seconds or until heated through. Serve over rice.
Expert Tips
Hoisin is a sweet and spicy, reddish-brown sauce generally made from a mixture of soybeans, garlic, chilies and spices. It is a popular ingredient in Asian cooking and is also used as a table condiment.
If chili oil is not available, add 1 jalapeño chili, seeded and finely chopped, with the pork.
Garnish with apricot roses. For each rose, divide 2 dried apricots in half lengthwise. Roll 1/16 inch thick with rolling pin. Roll up one half to form center of rose. Shape another apricot half around center, pinching together at the bottom and rolling edges out at the top to form petals. Wrap remaining two halves around rose, overlapping edges.
Nutrition Information
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 serving
- Calories
- 230
- Calories from Fat
- 70
- Total Fat
- 8 g
-
- Saturated Fat
- 2 g
- Cholesterol
- 70 mg
- Sodium
- 250 mg
- Potassium
- 600 mg
- Total Carbohydrate
- 16 g
-
- Dietary Fiber
- 3 g
- Protein
- 27 g
% Daily Value*:
- Vitamin A
- 36%
- Vitamin C
- 32%
- Calcium
- 4%
- Iron
- 12%
Exchanges:
1 Fruit; 4 Very Lean Meat; 1 Fat;
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet.