Apricot-Glazed Pork

Hoisin is a sweet and spicy, reddish-brown sauce generally made from a mixture of soybeans, garlic, chilies and spices. It is a popular ingredient in Asian cooking and is also used as a table condiment.

If chili oil is not available, add 1 jalapeño chili, seeded and finely chopped, with the pork.

Garnish with apricot roses. For each rose, divide 2 dried apricots in half lengthwise. Roll 1/16 inch thick with rolling pin. Roll up one half to form center of rose. Shape another apricot half around center, pinching together at the bottom and rolling edges out at the top to form petals. Wrap remaining two halves around rose, overlapping edges.