Project Scorpio Specifications Revealed

It was earlier this week that Eurogamer announced that Digital Foundry would be unveiling something exclusive when it comes to the upcoming Microsoft console, Project Scorpio. We speculated that the announcement would have something to do with the internal specifications and it turns out that’s exactly what was unveiled.

We now know the internal specs of the Project Scorpio and it’s a powerhouse machine that tops out the PlayStation 4 Pro. Although it will have to be the video games released for the console that will make the console a seller within the markets.

Regardless, here is a breakdown of the announced specifications for the Project Scorpio console.

Project Scorpio Specifications

CPU: Eight custom x86 cores clocked at 2.3GHz

GPU: 40 customized compute units at 1172MHz

Memory: 12GB GDDR5

Memory Bandwidth: 326GB/s

Hard Drive: 1TB 2.5-inch

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray

This is one console we are eager to see being demoed off, though that will likely be held off until this year’s E3 Microsoft press briefing. Nevertheless, with this much power being offered for console gamers, the developers within the industry may offer some truly spectacular gameplay experiences.

Apparently, according to the report made by Eurogamer, the development of Project Scorpio has been going so well that the developers expect the console to arrive within the next six months. Likewise, its speculated this premium console will set gamers back $499.99, though details on pricing and availability have yet to be officially revealed.

