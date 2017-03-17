Chicken Salad Chick To Open First Mississippi Location In Oxford

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it’s opening its first Mississippi restaurant in Oxford. The new restaurant will open on Tuesday, March 28 and is located at 1305 Merchants Drive in the Galleria II Shopping Center near Marshalls and Ulta. This location is owned and operated by husband-and-wife franchisee team Robin and Will Clayton.

During grand opening week, guests will enjoy southern hospitality through giveaways and specials at the new Chicken Salad Chick restaurant:

Tuesday, March 28 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Wednesday, March 29 – The first 100 guests to purchase The Chick will receive a limited edition Chicken Salad Chick RTIC Tumbler.

Thursday, March 30 – Thirsty Thursday – The first 100 guests to purchase The Chick will receive a free large drink and a Chick Coozie.

Friday, March 31 – Free Scoop Friday – The first 100 guests will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol chicken salad.**

Saturday, April 1 – Kids Eat Free All Day – Kids will receive one free kids meal with the purchase of The Chick.***

“As a long-time fan and frequent customer of Chicken Salad Chick, it has always been a dream of mine to own a location. After visiting friends and family in Oxford, we knew it was the perfect market for Chicken Salad Chick with its Southern small-town charm and pleasant atmosphere,” said Robin Clayton, Oxford Chicken Salad Chick franchisee. “Our family is eager to get started spreading the ‘chick’ love with the Ole Miss community.”

Robin and Will are no strangers to the Chicken Salad Chick concept. The husband-and-wife franchisee team, who now reside in Oxford, discovered the brand seven years ago, because Robin’s sister started working at the Chicken Salad Chick corporate office. After becoming familiar with the brand’s franchising opportunities, Robin and Will decided to partner with their families to form YESSAM, LLC and bring the first restaurant into the state of Mississippi.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, Ala., was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has more than 65 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Oxford will be open Monday – Friday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com, or call 662-380-5582. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age and are required to download the CravingCredits app.

**No purchase necessary.

***Must be 12 years of age or under. One kids meal per adult.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick puts an edgy twist on a Southern classic, offering guests a “custom fit” chicken salad experience, with 12 original flavors to choose from, as well as gourmet soups, flavorful side salads and freshly-baked desserts. Chicken Salad Chick serves southern style chicken salad with heart and strives to spread joy, enrich lives and serve others every day. Today, the brand has more than 65 locations across the Southeast, and has currently sold 146 franchises to be developed across the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Louisiana and Texas. The brand was recently named as the top chicken salad in the country to try in the 2015 March/April issue of Cooking with Paula Deen, as well as one of FastCasual.com’s top Movers and Shakers and one of NRN’s 2015 Breakout Brands. Chicken Salad Chick also ranked #37 on Inc.‘s annual list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. Corporate offices are located at 724 North Dean Road in Auburn, Alabama. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

