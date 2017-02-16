5 Super Easy Flavored Vodkas to Make at Home

Grapefruit Vodka

This zesty vodka has all of grapefruit’s citrusy essence with none of its sweetness, making it incredibly versatile in cocktails. Try it in a simple Vodka Soda with a spritz of the fruit itself or mix it with tonic and discover your new, go-to aperitif.

Step 1

Zest two large grapefruits, trying to get as little of the pith as possible.

Step 2

Add the grapefruit peels to a bottle vodka. Cap it and give it a quick shake.

Step 3

Let infuse for 24 hrs and strain. If you want even more flavor, keep the peels in the bottle, tasting every hour or so until it’s up to your zesty requirements.